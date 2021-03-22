Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The pandemic has been tough on young people – which is why summer break is so important for their mental health

By Siobhan O'Neill, Professor of Mental Health Sciences, Ulster University
This year has been tough for everyone, but especially for children and young people. This is why it’s important we view this summer as a time for them to rest and reconnect – especially amid calls to increase summer schools to help children catch up educationally. Giving children and young people time away from school – time to be active and creative – will be important for their mental health. As such, any summer programmes for children this year should focus on wellbeing, not catching up on school work.

