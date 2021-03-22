Why do people try to drive through floodwater or leave it too late to flee? Psychology offers some answers
By Garry Stevens, Director of Academic Programs, Western Sydney University
Mel Taylor, Honorary Associate Professor, Macquarie University
Spyros Schismenos, PhD Fellow / Research Assistant, Western Sydney University
The expert advice is to never drive, walk, or ride through flood waters. Unfortunately, however, this is advice often not heeded. Research on psychology and floods reveals clues as to why.
© The Conversation
