Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Only a small fraction of buildings with flammable cladding have been fixed, and owners are feeling the strain

By Trivess Moore, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
David Oswald, Senior Lecturer in Construction, RMIT University
Simon Lockrey, Senior Lecturer in Industrial Design and Research Fellow, RMIT University
Share this article
Since the Grenfell Tower fire claimed 72 lives in 2017, Australia has identified flammable cladding on more than 3,400 buildings. Despite apartment owners' fears and rising costs, few have been fixed.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ It's great to want wage growth, but the way we're going about it could stunt the recovery
~ Banning mobile phones in schools can improve students' academic performance. This is how we know
~ Previous governments blocked it, but anti-slavery law should now be an urgent priority for New Zealand
~ ASIO's language shift on terrorism is a welcome acknowledgment of the power of words
~ Genuine about climate action, Mr Cormann? Here's how to turn over a new leaf
~ Scores of medevac refugees have been released from detention. Their freedom, though, is an illusion
~ 3 trauma takes the media gets wrong
~ Canadians are having less sex, not more, during the coronavirus pandemic
~ Journalism jobs are precarious, financially insecure and require family support
~ To help children learn how to read in the pandemic, encourage writing messages as part of play
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter