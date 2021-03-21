Only a small fraction of buildings with flammable cladding have been fixed, and owners are feeling the strain
By Trivess Moore, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
David Oswald, Senior Lecturer in Construction, RMIT University
Simon Lockrey, Senior Lecturer in Industrial Design and Research Fellow, RMIT University
Since the Grenfell Tower fire claimed 72 lives in 2017, Australia has identified flammable cladding on more than 3,400 buildings. Despite apartment owners' fears and rising costs, few have been fixed.
© The Conversation
