Floods leave a legacy of mental health problems — and disadvantaged people are often hardest hit

By Sabrina Pit, Honorary Adjunct Research Fellow, Western Sydney University
Unless you've lived through it, it's hard to understand how stressful a catastrophic flood can be - both in the moment and long after the event. That's especially true for vulnerable populations.


© The Conversation -


