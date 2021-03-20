Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkish army celebrates its conquests

Share this article
The Sultan Souleymane Chah Brigade, made up of Syrian Turkmen fighters and supervised by Turkish army officers, celebrated in Jansur (Libya) the tenth anniversary of the “revolution of freedom and dignity” (that is, not the operation to overthrow the Syrian state, but the Turkish operation to conquer the states of the Greater Middle East). The Sultan Souleymane Chah Brigade was deployed in Syria against the non-Turkmen Syrians, in Nagorno-Karabakh against the Armenians and in Libya against (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ 'Sex addiction' isn't a justification for killing, or really an addiction – it reflects a person's own moral misgivings about sex
~ Al-Qaeda in Syria: Western media's "reliable" source
~ Jordanians protest a year under a defense law with no gains, as COVID-19 cases spiral
~ When our evolutionary ancestors first crawled onto land, their brains only half-filled their skulls
~ Protests erupt in Bangladesh after writer arrested under the Digital Security Act dies in prison
~ The difficulties journalists face covering the COVID-19 pandemic in three African countries
~ Jordanians protest a year under a defense law with no gains, as COVID-cases spiral
~ What is a hate crime? The narrow legal definition makes it hard to charge and convict
~ New WHO Report Calls Out Global Impacts of Ageism
~ RSF protesters call for release of Moroccan journalist on hunger strike
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter