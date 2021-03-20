Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NATO no longer able to monitor Russian army in Mediterranean Sea

Share this article
NATO has lost track of a Russian submarine, the Rostov-on-Don, off the coast of Lebanon. It belongs to the Kilo-class (or Varshavyanka, according to Russian nomenclature) of diesel-electric powered submarines known to be the quietest in the world. Since this submarine was geared with subsonic Kalibr missiles and surveillance equipment, NATO launched a vast tracking operation which turned to failure. Simultaneously, communications from British aircraft based in Cyprus were jammed. NATO (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ 'Sex addiction' isn't a justification for killing, or really an addiction – it reflects a person's own moral misgivings about sex
~ Al-Qaeda in Syria: Western media's "reliable" source
~ Jordanians protest a year under a defense law with no gains, as COVID-19 cases spiral
~ When our evolutionary ancestors first crawled onto land, their brains only half-filled their skulls
~ Protests erupt in Bangladesh after writer arrested under the Digital Security Act dies in prison
~ The difficulties journalists face covering the COVID-19 pandemic in three African countries
~ Jordanians protest a year under a defense law with no gains, as COVID-cases spiral
~ What is a hate crime? The narrow legal definition makes it hard to charge and convict
~ New WHO Report Calls Out Global Impacts of Ageism
~ RSF protesters call for release of Moroccan journalist on hunger strike
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter