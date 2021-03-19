Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jake Sullivan and Jens Stoltenberg telephone conversation , by Emily Horne

By Emily Horne
Share this article
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, reaffirming the Biden Administration's commitment to the Alliance. He expressed support for the Secretary General's NATO 2030 initiative to continue adapting the Alliance to address systemic and transnational challenges, including cyber threats and climate change. Mr. Sullivan and the Secretary General also discussed NATO missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, and their shared concerns about (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ RSF protesters call for release of Moroccan journalist on hunger strike
~ Protests erupt in Bangladesh after writer charged under the Digital Security Act dies in prison
~ Not just Atlanta, but also Victoria, B.C.
~ Armenia's PM calls for early elections in June in bid to de-escalate crisis
~ The toxic masculinity of Georgia’s gangster prince
~ The Atlanta attacks were not just racist and misogynist, they painfully reflect the society we live in
~ Halting vaccine rollout: is allowing harm worse than doing harm?
~ Danone's CEO has been ousted for being progressive – blame society not activist shareholders
~ Stark choice for Israel as voters head to polls for fourth time in two years
~ Oil: why higher prices will complicate the energy transition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter