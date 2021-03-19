Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nord Stream 2 and Potential Sanctionable Activity , by Antony Blinken

By Antony Blinken
Share this article
As the President has said, Nord Stream 2 is a bad deal — for Germany, for Ukraine, and for our Central and Eastern European allies and partners. The Department is tracking efforts to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and is evaluating information regarding entities that appear to be involved. As multiple U.S. administrations have made clear, this pipeline is a Russian geopolitical project intended to divide Europe and weaken European energy security. The sanctions legislation Congress (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ RSF protesters call for release of Moroccan journalist on hunger strike
~ Protests erupt in Bangladesh after writer charged under the Digital Security Act dies in prison
~ Not just Atlanta, but also Victoria, B.C.
~ Armenia's PM calls for early elections in June in bid to de-escalate crisis
~ The toxic masculinity of Georgia’s gangster prince
~ The Atlanta attacks were not just racist and misogynist, they painfully reflect the society we live in
~ Halting vaccine rollout: is allowing harm worse than doing harm?
~ Danone's CEO has been ousted for being progressive – blame society not activist shareholders
~ Stark choice for Israel as voters head to polls for fourth time in two years
~ Oil: why higher prices will complicate the energy transition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter