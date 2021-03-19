Australia wants to send 1 million vaccine doses to PNG – but without reliable electricity, how will they be kept cold?
By Tony Heynen, Program Coordinator, Sustainable Energy, The University of Queensland
Paul Lant, Professor of Chemical Engineering, The University of Queensland
Vigya Sharma, Senior Research Fellow, Sustainable Minerals Institute, The University of Queensland
As immunisation emerges as the world's primary weapon to combat COVID-19, much more work is needed to improve electricity access so vaccines can be refrigerated.
- Thursday, March 18, 2021