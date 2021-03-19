Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

4 reasons no president should want to give a press conference

By David E. Clementson, Assistant Professor in the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Georgia
By mid-March 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden had not given a press conference since his inauguration – the longest that a new president has gone without holding a press conference in 100 years.

The Associated Press and The…


© The Conversation -


