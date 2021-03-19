Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

AstraZeneca vaccine: how to fix supply issues

By Amir Sharif, Associate Dean (International and Accreditations), Professor of Circular Economy, University of Bradford
Liz Breen, Director of the Digital Health Enterprise Zone (DHEZ), University of Bradford, Reader in Health Service Operations, University of Bradford
Sankar Sivarajah, Head of School of Management and Professor of Technology Management and Circular Economy, University of Bradford
If you thought that vaccine hesitancy was the biggest challenge of the pandemic, think again. A new challenge is approaching: supply chain hesitancy. The potential for interruption along vaccine supply lines may lead to pauses in vaccination rollouts that will affect millions of people.

In the UK, the government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has warned of a delay in under-50s getting immunised, partly because of supply issues with…


© The Conversation


