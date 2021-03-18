COVID-19: how to tackle vaccine hesitancy among BAME groups
By Samantha Vanderslott, University Research Lecturer, University of Oxford
Andrew Pollard, Professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity, University of Oxford
Seilesh Kadambari, Clinical Lecturer in Paediatric Infectious Diseases, University of Oxford
Some of the highest rates of death and serious illness during the pandemic have been among Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities. According to government data, Black ethnic groups have the highest diagnosis rates of COVID-19 and people of Bangladeshi ethnicity have twice the risk of death compared to those of white British ethnicity. Other ethnic groups (Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, other Asian, Caribbean and other Black) had 10%-50% higher risk of death compared…
- Thursday, March 18, 2021