Pasha 101: Two researchers unpack extreme temperatures in South Africa

By Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor
Extreme heat and extreme cold can both have an impact on human health. With a changing climate, these events are set to occur more often. They are also becoming increasingly difficult to predict.

Extreme heat stress can result in heatstroke and can affect people’s cardiovascular health. There are significant health concerns related to extreme heat events, particularly when people aren’t prepared for them. Extreme cold temperatures present a different set of challenges. For example, they can affect low income communities who live in vulnerable housing.

Extreme temperatures…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


