Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Catholic opinions on Johnson & Johnson vaccine highlight debate between hardliners on abortion and others in the church

By Steven P. Millies, Associate Professor of Public Theology and Director of The Bernardin Center, Catholic Theological Union
Divisions among Catholics have created doubts about the moral acceptability of one of the COVID-19 vaccines. An expert explains why there isn't one 'Catholic view' on the issue.


© The Conversation -


