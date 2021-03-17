Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Families of Victims Need Access to Cameroon Massacre Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Memorial ceremony held on February 21, 2020 at the Saint Theresia Cathedral l in Kumbo, North-West region, Cameroon, for victims of the Ngarbuh massacre.  © 2020 Private The trial of three members of security forces accused of involvement in the killings of 21 civilians in Ngarbuh, in Cameroon’s North-West region, is due to resume tomorrow. The trial, which began on December 17, 2020, and adjourned twice, takes place before the military court in the capital, Yaoundé, about 380 kilometers from Ngarbuh, making it difficult for family members of victims to attend.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Liberia Misleads on Justice at UN Rights Review
~ How a youth movement is challenging the political old guard in Namibia
~ Twitter could be fully blocked in Russia within the next month
~ The coronavirus pandemic provides an opportunity to address homelessness
~ What are NFTs and why are people paying millions for them?
~ Has a gap in old-school handwriting and spelling tuition contributed to NZ's declining literacy scores?
~ Federal Court rules insurance companies must behave decently. That's a big deal
~ Mangroves from space: 30 years of satellite images are helping us understand how climate change threatens these valuable forests
~ Australian universities may be at a turning point in the rankings chase. So what next?
~ Flu vaccines are updated every year. We can learn from this process as we respond to COVID variants
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter