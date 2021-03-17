Researchers have grown 'human embryos' from skin cells. What does that mean, and is it ethical?
By Megan Munsie, Deputy Director - Centre for Stem Cell Systems and Head of Engagements, Ethics & Policy Program, Stem Cells Australia, The University of Melbourne
Helen Abud, Professor, Head of the Department of Anatomy and Developmental Biology and Director of the Organoid Program, Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute, Monash University
Two research groups have turned human skin cells into structures resembling an early-stage human embryo, paving the way for exciting new research avenues, and opening up some tricky ethical questions.
© The Conversation
