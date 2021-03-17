Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How retail giants could thrive on the post-pandemic high street

By Tamsin McLaren, Lecturer in Marketing, University of Bath
Even before COVID-19, the British high street was undergoing slow and painful decline. Independent shops were struggling, department stores were fighting for survival, and well known chains were scrapping over market share.

A year on from March 2020, and shopping habits have changed drastically. “Non-essential” stores have…


© The Conversation -


