Human Rights Observatory

Journalists and security agencies don't need to be friends. But can they at least talk to each other?

By Peter Greste, Professor of Journalism and Communications, The University of Queensland
There is a deep and widening gulf in trust and communications between the agencies and the media that has clearly boiled over in ways that damage both institutions.


