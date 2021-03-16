Tolerance.ca
The overthrow of Evo Morales and the first lithium war, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
The world was used to oil wars since the end of the 19th century. Now the wars over lithium, a mineral that is essential for mobile phones, but above all for electric cars, are beginning. Foreign Office documents obtained by a British historian and journalist show that the UK engineered the overthrow of Bolivian president Evo Morales to steal the country's lithium reserves.


© Voltaire Network -


