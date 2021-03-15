Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan’s Pardon of Militia Leader Sends Wrong Message

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sudanese Janjaweed militia chief Musa Hilal waves following his release in the Maamoura suburb of the capital Khartoum, Sudan, March 11, 2021.  © 2021 Ebrahim Hamid/AFP via Getty Images On March 11, former Darfuri tribal leader, Musa Hilal, was released after four years in detention in Sudan’s capital Khartoum after being pardoned by the country’s Sovereign Council. Hilal gained notoriety playing a well-documented role leading the Janjaweed militia and serving as a government advisor, as serious crimes were committed in Sudan’s Darfur conflict between 2002 and 2005.…


© Human Rights Watch -


