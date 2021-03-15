Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Arrest of dictator Jeanine Áñez

Following revelations by historian Mark Curtis and journalist Matthew Kennard regarding the plan behind the overthrow of former Bolivian President Evo Morales in 2019, Jeanine Áñez was arrested on 13 March 2021 and placed under a detention warrant. She is accused of having illegally seized the presidency with the help of a foreign power and of establishing a dictatorship to turn over Bolivia's lithium reserves to her sponsors. To learn more: read Thierry Meyssan's column to be released on (...)


