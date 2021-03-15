There's a bill before the Senate that would make it easier for banks to lend irresponsibly
By Andrew Schmulow, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Law, University of Wollongong
Elise Bant, Professor of Law, University of Western Australia
Nicola Howell, Senior lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Therese Wilson, Senior Lecturer, Griffith Law School, Griffith University
The Hayne royal commission into misconduct in the banking, superannuation and financial services industry found Australia’s responsible lending requirements were correctly calibrated.
They are set out in the National Consumer Credit Protection Act, which requires lenders to offer credit that is “not unsuitable” for the borrower.
Hayne’s first recommendation (Recommendation 1.1) was that the National Consumer Credit Protection Act “not be amended to…
