Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There's a bill before the Senate that would make it easier for banks to lend irresponsibly

By Andrew Schmulow, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Law, University of Wollongong
Elise Bant, Professor of Law, University of Western Australia
Nicola Howell, Senior lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Therese Wilson, Senior Lecturer, Griffith Law School, Griffith University
Share this article
The Hayne royal commission into misconduct in the banking, superannuation and financial services industry found Australia’s responsible lending requirements were correctly calibrated.

They are set out in the National Consumer Credit Protection Act, which requires lenders to offer credit that is “not unsuitable” for the borrower.

Hayne’s first recommendation (Recommendation 1.1) was that the National Consumer Credit Protection Act “not be amended to…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'What are you afraid of ScoMo?': Australian women are angry — and the Morrison government needs to listen
~ Christian Porter sues ABC and reporter Louise Milligan for defamation
~ Spending time in nature has always been important, but now it's an essential part of coping with the pandemic
~ It's not lack of confidence that's holding back women in STEM
~ Two years on from the Christchurch terror attack, how much has really changed?
~ Origin of the Covid-19 virus: the trail of mink farming
~ These underwater photos show Norfolk Island reef life still thrives, from vibrant blue flatworms to soft pink corals
~ A very special episode: how TV shows can be powerful tools for public health
~ A catastrophe looms with PNG's COVID crisis. Australia needs to respond urgently
~ Graffiti, arson, death threats: new research finds widespread violence against Australian mosques
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter