Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gambia: Ex-President Tied to Killing of 59 Migrants

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Massacre survivor Martin Kyere testifies before the Gambia truth commission, March 2021.  © 2021 Kerr Fatou (Banjul) – Testimony before Gambia’s truth commission implicating then-president Yahya Jammeh in the summary execution in 2005 of about 59 West African migrants should be followed by criminal accountability, Human Rights Watch and TRIAL International said today. From February 24 to March 11, 2021, witnesses told the Gambia Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) that migrants bound for Europe from Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ugandan president threatens to “bankrupt” leading daily
~ Rihanna's Ganesh pendant – Hinduism is a religion, not a pretty aesthetic
~ Meghan Markle, the UK press and the problem of diversity
~ Coronavirus: here's what happens when we test lots of people as cases are falling
~ Swedish Viking hoard: how the discovery of single Norman coin expands our knowledge of French history
~ South Africa's Goodwill Zwelithini: the Zulu king without a kingdom
~ Armed Separatists’ Abuse Rife in Cameroon’s Anglophone Regions
~ Myanmar: Facial Recognition System Threatens Rights
~ The UK variant is likely deadlier, more infectious and becoming dominant. But the vaccines still work well against it
~ Indonesian gay communities use social media to break down barriers and stigmas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter