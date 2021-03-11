Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why Indian films are popular in Ghana -- and have been for decades

By Katie Young, Post Doctoral Researcher, Mary Immaculate College, University of Limerick
Over the past ten years, Indian television series have become a feature in many households across Ghana as they’ve become available on cable and satellite channels.

Indian television series, including romantic dramas (such as Til the End of Time) and historical dramas (such as Razia Sultan), have gained popularity. One show loosely based on Jane Austen’s classic novel Sense and Sensibility called Kumkum Bhagya has even been dubbed in Twi, an Akan language spoken in southern…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


