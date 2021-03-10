Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Logging company clears Cree Nation ancestral trail without recourse

By Janelle Marie Baker, Assistant Professor, Anthropology, Athabasca University
Part of an Indigenous ancestral trail was cleared by a logging company last summer, despite it being a protected cultural site under Alberta law.


© The Conversation -


