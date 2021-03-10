Tolerance.ca
Will Joe Biden's stimulus plan cause the US economy to overheat?

By Laurent Ferrara, Professeur d’Economie Internationale, SKEMA Business School
American GDP figures published on January 28 show that the country’s economy continued to grow in Q4 2020 at an annualised rate of 4% compared to the previous quarter. This figure follows on from Q3 2020’s mechanically highly elevated growth figure of 33.4%, which was a result of the collapse in economic activity in Q2.

This positive sequence has already led observers such UC San Diego’s James Hamilton to announce that the Covid recession is over. A specialist in recessions, Hamilton asserts…


