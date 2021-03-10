Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scientists used 'fake news' to stop predators killing endangered birds — and the result was remarkable

By Peter Banks, Professor of Conservation Biology, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Catherine Price, Postdoctoral Researcher in Conservation Biology, University of Sydney
Share this article
When scientists first thought to deceive predators with bird smells, the idea seemed crazy. But after seeing how fake news messes with the minds of both humans and animals, it now makes sense.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Blockadia' helped cancel the Keystone XL pipeline — and could change mainstream environmentalism
~ Indigenous land defenders: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 6
~ Logging company clears Cree Nation ancestral trail without recourse
~ Indigenous land defenders: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 6 transcript
~ Will Joe Biden's stimulus plan cause the US economy to overheat?
~ Debate: Is the wind changing for Vladimir Putin?
~ Rupert Murdoch at 90: why the old mogul may have one final act in him yet
~ Women were successful big-game hunters, challenging beliefs about ancient gender roles
~ Tax 'pandemic profiteering' by tech companies to help fund public education
~ It's not just a social media problem – how search engines spread misinformation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter