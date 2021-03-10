Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I'm a climate scientist – here's three key things I have learned over a year of COVID

By Piers Forster, Professor of Physical Climate Change; Director of the Priestley International Centre for Climate, University of Leeds
Share this article
The planet had already warmed by around 1.2℃ since pre-industrial times when the World Health Organization officially declared a pandemic on March 11 2020. This began a sudden and unprecedented drop in human activity, as much of the world went into lockdown and factories stopped operating, cars kept their engines off and planes were grounded.

There have been many monumental…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Russian internet regulator Roskomnadzor throttles Twitter loading speeds
~ How COVID-19 ramped up a simmering hostility between Brazil and China
~ China's 'mask diplomacy' wins influence across Africa, during and after the pandemic
~ The secret life of fungi: how they use ingenious strategies to forage underground
~ Growing cannabis at home: how COVID-19 has fuelled a boom around the world
~ The 'gay button' in gaming: LGBTQ+ representation in videogames is often hidden – it shouldn't be
~ Fukushima: why we need to look back thousands of years to get better at predicting earthquakes
~ Fossil lamprey larvae from South Africa overturn assumptions about vertebrate origins
~ How Cabo Verde indigenous beans could boost food security
~ The role of South Africa's social scientists in COVID-19 responses: why it matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter