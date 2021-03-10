Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Frontex Turns a Blind Eye to Greece’s Border Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An officer from the European Union’s border protection agency, Frontex, holds the arm of a migrant as they board a ferry in the port of Mytilini, Lesbos island, Greece, on Friday, April 8, 2016. © 2016 AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris An internal probe looking into allegations that the EU border patrol agency, Frontex, is involved in, among other abuses, pushbacks of asylum seekers and migrants at Greece’s sea border with Turkey, raises questions about its willingness or capacity to hold itself accountable. In eight of 13 incidents examined, the inquiry found "no third-country…


