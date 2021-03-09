Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Suhayra Aden became New Zealand's problem because of a dubious Australian law that has since been repealed

By Rayner Thwaites, Senior Lecturer, Sydney Law School, University of Sydney
Share this article
The alleged Islamic State 'terrorist' was deprived of her citizenship under a now-abandoned automatic process, without any Australian official evaluating her case.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From Elvis to Dolly, celebrity endorsements might be the key to countering vaccine hesitancy
~ Part escape room, part choose-your-own adventure, the whodunit Whistleblower has the audience at its heart
~ Baloch protests in Iran underscore repression against the ethnic minority
~ How 18 million Americans could move into rural areas – without leaving home
~ 'Judy' Grammy nomination: Beyond this film's rainbow is a wider complexity of queer musical theatre fans
~ US: Temporary Protection for Venezuelans
~ Somalia: Authorities must end arbitrary arrests and persecution of journalists in Puntland
~ Tyrannosaurus rex didn't get its ferocious bite until it was an adult - new research
~ AstraZeneca vaccine: careless talk has dented confidence and uptake in Europe
~ Partisanship fuels what people with disabilities think about COVID-19 response
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter