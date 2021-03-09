Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Provide Equitable Covid-19 Vaccine Access

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed at a press conference on January 24, 2021, speaking about the government's plans for Covid-19 vaccinations. © 2021 Fadel Dawod/NurPhoto via AP (Beirut) – The Egyptian government should bolster measures to provide equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines for everyone in Egypt, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should allocate vaccines transparently, based on sound medical and public policy criteria, including World Health Organization guidance. By early March, 2021, the Egyptian government had made vaccines available only…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Tyrannosaurus rex didn't get its ferocious bite until it was an adult - new research
~ AstraZeneca vaccine: careless talk has dented confidence and uptake in Europe
~ Partisanship fuels what people with disabilities think about COVID-19 response
~ A year of COVID-19 lockdown is putting kids at risk of allergies, asthma and autoimmune diseases
~ Science behind the scenes: 'From the Earth’s poles to the Equator, I study birds and their parasites'
~ How the America's Cup was transformed from a remote race to a spectator event on Auckland's harbour
~ COVID-19 vaccine FAQs: Efficacy, immunity to illness vs. infection (yes, they’re different), new variants and the likelihood of eradication
~ RSV is a common winter illness in children. Why did it see a summer surge in Australia this year?
~ From veggie gardening to op-shopping, migrants are the quiet environmentalists
~ New evidence shows half of Australians have ditched social media at some point, but millennials lag behind
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter