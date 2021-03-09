Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Disasters interrupt schooling regularly in parts of Africa: here's a solution

By Margee Ensign, President, Dickinson College
Jacob Udo-Udo Jacob, Visiting International Scholar in International Studies & Political Science, Dickinson College
Share this article
Schools are among the worst institutional casualties of complex disasters. This has been the obvious case with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Boko Haram insurgency and other violent conflicts in Africa, which have caused the suspension and destruction of schools.

Countless schools have been damaged, closed or destroyed. Untold…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Growing food and protecting nature don't have to conflict – here's how they can work together
~ A global semiconductor shortage highlights a troubling trend: A small and shrinking number of the world's computer chips are made in the US
~ Biased AI can be bad for your health – here's how to promote algorithmic fairness
~ Traffic is down on American highways during the pandemic, but vehicle deaths are up – here’s how to stay safe on the road
~ COVID-19 survivor's guilt a growing issue as reality of loss settles in
~ 3 medical innovations fueled by COVID-19 that will outlast the pandemic
~ How urban planning and housing policy helped create 'food apartheid' in US cities
~ How a 'feminist' foreign policy would change the world
~ City of lost mosques: how Suzhou tells the story of China's Islamic past
~ #DeepNostalgia – how animating portraits with AI is both bolstering and undoing historic painted lies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter