Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If Princess Diana needed a legacy statement, she's got it in Harry and Meghan

By Catharine Lumby, Professor of Media, Department of Media, Macquarie University
Oprah Winfrey brought emotion and empathy to her bombshell interview with the couple -- two qualities sorely missing in public debate these days.


