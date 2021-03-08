Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vaccinated and ready to party? Not so fast, says the CDC, but you can gather with other vaccinated people

By William Petri, Professor of Medicine, University of Virginia
Millions of vaccinated people have been waiting for guidelines on what they can do safely. The CDC says it's OK to gather with other vaccinated people, but it's still best to avoid travel.


