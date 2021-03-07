Flexible work arrangements help women, but only if they are also offered to men
By Leah Ruppanner, Associate Professor in Sociology and Co-Director of The Policy Lab, The University of Melbourne
Jordy Meekes, Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute: Applied Economic & Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Flexible arrangements might help women maintain a work-life balance, but can also weaken their position in the labour market and lose them earnings in the long term.
- Sunday, March 7, 2021