Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Flexible work arrangements help women, but only if they are also offered to men

By Leah Ruppanner, Associate Professor in Sociology and Co-Director of The Policy Lab, The University of Melbourne
Jordy Meekes, Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute: Applied Economic & Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Flexible arrangements might help women maintain a work-life balance, but can also weaken their position in the labour market and lose them earnings in the long term.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ These states are dropping COVID-19 mask mandates but still urge people to wear them – which message will the public follow?
~ Electronic cities: between COVID and gentrification, dance music is struggling to find its groove again
~ Will the COVID vaccine make me test positive for the coronavirus? 5 questions about vaccines and COVID testing answered
~ Imagine having your period and no money for pads or tampons. Would you still go to school?
~ A manatee with 'TRUMP' scraped into its back was itself disturbing. But it reflects a deeper environmental problem
~ Australia has a long history of coercing people into work. There are better options than 'dobbing in'
~ Gender bias in medicine and medical research is still putting women's health at risk
~ Wise women: 6 ancient female philosophers you should know about
~ No change at the top for university leaders as men outnumber women 3 to 1
~ Why the return of high inflation can no longer be excluded
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter