Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Levelling up: the quarrel over who gets funding is a sideshow to much bigger obstacles

By Nigel Gilbert, Professor of Sociology, University of Surrey
Nigel Driffeld, Professor of Strategy and International Business, University of Warwick
In the budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed a £4.8 billion Levelling Up Fund to help reverse 40 years of growing inequality across the UK’s regions. This stems from the Conservatives’ 2019 manifesto commitment to close the economic gap between the north and south.

Local areas in England will be able to bid for £4 billion, and Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for £800 million when the first round of funding gets underway in 2021-22.

There is zero chance that these substantial sums of money will…


© The Conversation -


