Support for Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package may not be as broad as it seems – it's all a matter of perspective

By Aaron Saiewitz, Associate Professor of Accounting, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
M. David Piercey, John F. Kennedy Endowed Professor of Accounting, University of Massachusetts Amherst
It's awfully hard to wrap your mind around a sum that large. But converting it to a more bite-size representation can affect a voter's willingness to support government spending.


