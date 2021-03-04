Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

International Relations according to Antony Blinken, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
Washington has little choice: its interests have not changed, but those of its ruling class have. Antony Blinken therefore intends to pursue the line adopted since President Reagan hired Trotskyists to create the NED: to make human rights an imperial weapon, without ever respecting them himself. For the rest, one will avoid getting angry with the Chinese and will try to exclude Russia from the wider Middle East so that the war can continue without end.


