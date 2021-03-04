Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian army destroys abandoned underground fortifications in Syria

An extensive network of tunnels, including a field hospital, was built by NATO engineers in 2015 with cement manufactured especially by Lafarge , for the jihadists, in violation of international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. The complex was abandoned in the face of the advancing Syrian army and has just been destroyed by the Russian army. Let us recall that, contrary to Western propaganda, from 2011 to 2016 NATO had supervised the construction of underground (...)


