Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Accountability for the Murder of Jamal Khashoggi, by Antony Blinken

By Antony Blinken
Share this article
In October 2018, the world was horrified by the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a lawful permanent resident of the United States, in the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Individuals should be able to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms without fear of government retribution, retaliation, punishment, or harm. Jamal Khashoggi paid with his life to express his beliefs. President Biden said in a statement released last October on the second anniversary of (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Nigerian politician arrested for condemning the kidnap of schoolchildren
~ Community in Trinidad says ‘No’ to quarry operator targeting area's last untouched watershed
~ Activists demand action over slow pace of online sexual predators case in North Macedonia
~ Anniversary of Russia's Illegal Invasion of Ukraine, by Joseph R. Biden Jr.
~ President Biden's first military operation
~ Democratic Party wants to stamp out opposition from TV
~ How Black people in the 19th century used photography as a tool for social change
~ Polar bears have captivated artists' imaginations for centuries, but what they've symbolized has changed over time
~ Ensuring the minimum wage keeps up with economic growth would be the best way to help workers and preserve FDR's legacy
~ Ukraine escalates “information war” by banning three pro-Kremlin media
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter