President Biden's first military operation

On 25 February 2121, President Joe Biden personally authorized the first military operation under his watch. U.S. military forces have conducted an airstrike against a facility on the Syrian-Iraqi border. According to Defense Secretary General Lloyd Austin III, it served as a base for Syrian Shiite militant groups, including Kait'ib Hezbollah and Kait'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada. The strikes are in direct breach of international law and of the United Nations Charter. To justify them, the Pentagon (...)


