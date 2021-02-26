Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Democratic Party wants to stamp out opposition from TV

President Biden's Democratic Party is currently putting very strong pressure on video-cable operators to stop distributing certain U.S. television channels. The intention is to remove Fox News; One America News Network (OANN); Newsmax. All three are accused of being political opponents who supported President Trump. California representatives Anna G. Eshoo and Jerry Mc-Nerney have written to major cable operators (Comcast, Verizon and Cox) and internet platforms (Roku, Apple and (...)


