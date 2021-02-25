Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Demand for Action as Poland Tramples Women’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protestors prepare to take part in a car demonstration organized by Women's Strike against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Poland. Krakow, Poland on October 19th, 2020.  © 2020 Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via AP The message was clear at this week’s European Parliament hearing on Poland’s near-ban on abortion: the European Commission should act decisively to protect the lives and rights of women and girls and stop erosion of the values on which the European Union stands. Marta Lempart, co-founder of the Strajk Kobiet (Women’s Strike) movement leading Polish…


© Human Rights Watch -


