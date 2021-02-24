Paid on par with cleaners: the broader issue affecting the quality of aged care
By Ben Farr-Wharton, Associate Professor in Management, Edith Cowan University
Matthew Xerri, Senior Lecturer in Human Resources, Griffith University
Yvonne Brunetto, Professor of Management and HRM , Southern Cross University
Aged-care workers earn little more than the minimum wage. Yet their job goes far beyond cleaning and caring. It's time to take a leaf out of the nursing profession's book and encourage more career prestige.
- Wednesday, February 24, 2021