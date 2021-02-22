Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ties between FETÖ and KKK

Turkey's National Intelligence Organisation (MİT) arrested two members of Fetullah Gülen's terrorist organization (FETÖ) in Uzbekistan. Upon their arrival in Turkey, the authorities reported that these two leaders, Gurbuz Sevilat and Tamer Avci, were responsible for supplying arms to members of the Kurdish separatist organization PKK and its Syrian, Iraqi and Iranian branches. On behalf of the CIA, FETÖ had plotted to assassinate President Erdogan on 15 July 2016. However, the attempt was (...)


