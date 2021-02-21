Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Storming of U.S. Capitol was an "inside job", say investigators

On 15 February 2021, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) appointed General Russell L. Honoré (photo) to conduct the investigation into the 6 January storming of the Capitol. General Honoré is renowned for having coordinated military relief efforts during Hurricane Katrina. He is a Republican, close to former President George W. Bush and fiercely opposed to former President Donald Trump. In several radio and television interviews, he indicated that on the basis of his inquiry, this event was an (...)


