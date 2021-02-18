Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Internet Censorship, Control Expanded

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A man views Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's Facebook page on his mobile phone in downtown Phnom Penh, Cambodia. © 2016 AP Photo/Heng Sinith (Bangkok) – The Cambodian government’s new National Internet Gateway will enable the government to increase online surveillance, censorship, and control of the internet that will seriously infringe on rights to free expression and privacy, Human Rights Watch said today. On February 16, 2021, Prime Minister Hun Sen signed the sub-decree on the Establishment of the National Internet Gateway. The sub-decree requires all internet…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ How a social media group is helping to improve railway service in Bangladesh
~ As Facebook ups the ante on news, regional and elderly Australians will be hardest hit
~ Feel like breaking up with Facebook? Maybe it's time for a social media spring clean
~ Why do kids tend to have milder COVID? This new study gives us a clue
~ Turkey: Student Protesters at Risk of Prosecution
~ Malaysia: Deportation to Myanmar puts lives in danger
~ Facebook's news is gone. Here's where to turn for trusted information
~ Catholic Church divided over Biden
~ Many African countries had a surprise manufacturing surge in 2010s – it bodes well for the years ahead
~ Why the curriculum should be based on students' readiness, not their age
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter