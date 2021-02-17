Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Catholic Church divided over Biden

Share this article
The U.S. Catholic Church is still trying to figure out how it should position itself in the face of President Biden's initiatives. It is not so much a question of doubting the good intentions behind his executive orders on climate or immigrants, but rather of not allowing itself to be manipulated for political ends. Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez, head of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, issued a long letter calling on the faithful to support new President Biden, but warning (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ The Lou Marsh Trophy builds on a racist legacy, tainting the award's meaning
~ Australian schools are becoming more segregated. This threatens student outcomes
~ First lift JobSeeker, then add on fully-funded unemployment insurance
~ Australian cinema is reaping box office rewards during the pandemic. Can the trend continue?
~ Don't disturb the cockatoos on your lawn, they're probably doing all your weeding for free
~ Can Fox News survive without Trump in the White House?
~ Should I get a COVID vaccine while I'm pregnant or breastfeeding? Is it safe for me and my baby?
~ Debunking the myth of legislative gridlock
~ Black sororities have stood at the forefront of Black achievement for more than a century
~ More Schoolchildren Abducted in Nigeria
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter