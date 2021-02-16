Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'7 minutes of terror': a look at the technology Perseverance will need to survive landing on Mars

By Chris James, ARC DECRA Fellow, Centre for Hypersonics, School of Mechanical and Mining Engineering, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Perseverance follows in the tracks of Curiosity. The latter's touchdown on Martian soil in 2012 marked the first successful use of several pioneering space technologies.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Robot jellyfish could help service offshore windfarms
~ How new design patterns can enable cities and their residents to change with climate change
~ Plastic in the ocean kills more threatened albatrosses than we thought
~ 'You’re running down a dead end': stranded students feel shame and pressure to give up study
~ Good news on life’s lottery: we're better able to improve Australian lives than before
~ Guide to the classics: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland — still for the heretics, dreamers and rebels
~ Water injustice runs deep in Australia. Fixing it means handing control to First Nations
~ The COVID vaccine is here. When and to whom will we need to prove we've had it?
~ Power outages across the Plains: 4 questions answered about weather-driven blackouts
~ Alberta curriculum: End the failed partisan politics over what kids should learn
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter