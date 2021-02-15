Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Would 'COVID loans' be a more affordable and sustainable way to support national economies?

By Richard Meade, Research Fellow in Economics, and in Social Sciences & Public Policy, Auckland University of Technology
Share this article
Instead of wage subsidy and business loan schemes, allowing households, workers and employers to borrow against future income could be more efficient and equitable in the long run.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Global weekly COVID cases are falling, WHO says — but 'if we stop fighting it on any front, it will come roaring back'
~ Children with same-sex parents do better at school than their peers
~ Freedom of expression in a downward spiral in Southern Africa, says new study
~ A tiny crystal device could boost gravitational wave detectors to reveal the birth cries of black holes
~ Blind shrimps, translucent snails: the 11 mysterious new species we found in potential fracking sites
~ Why telling stories could be a more powerful way of convincing some people to take a COVID vaccine than just the facts
~ The politics of the necktie — 'colonial noose', masculine marker or silk status symbol?
~ No point complaining about it, Australia will face carbon levies unless it changes course
~ 'Trumpism' in Australia has been overstated -- our problems are mostly our own
~ South Africa: COVID-19 pushes inequality in schools to crippling new level, risks a lost generation of learners
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter